October 1, 2021 - The American Heart Association recently announced that Ricky Molina, Area CEO of Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital as Chair of the 25th annual Southern Coast Heart Ball. The Heart Ball will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Savannah Riverfront Marriott.
In his role as Chair, Ricky will work diligently to raise funds to fight cardiovascular disease, expand research, and transfer the energy of the event to 2022 and beyond.
“I am honored to be supporting the American Heart Association and chairing the Southern Coast Heart Ball. Heart disease and stroke remain the nation’s #1 and #5 causes of death, and it is so vital to continue this fight and support the mission of the American Heart Association. The Heart Ball is a fun and exciting way to celebrate the success of our year-round work in championing health equity and making a difference in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry’s health” says Molina.
Ricky Molina is the Area CEO of Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital. Ricky Molina joined Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton as CEO in 2019 with more than 12 years of healthcare experience. He came to Encompass Health of Bluffton after serving as a chief executive officer at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Flagstaff, Arizona. After holding various leadership and executive roles in a range of healthcare settings from dialysis to long-term acute care to inpatient rehabilitation, Ricky continues to be motivated by his staff realizing their full potential as they support our patients throughout their recovery. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/economics and a master’s degree of business administration from Norwich University. Ricky is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as an officer.
To find out about corporate sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the Southern Coast Heart Ball, contact Ansley Howze at Ansley.Howze@heart.org, or visit southerncoastheartball.heart.org
