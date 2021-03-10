March 10, 2021 - Businessman and community leader Robert James has been named Chairman of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees.
James joined the Board of Trustees in 2010 and previously served as the Vice Chairman. Frank Brown has been named Vice Chairman.
The SJ/C Board of Trustees is made up of volunteers who guide the vision of the health system.
“I’ve worked with Bob James for many years in the community and for the past 10 years at St. Joseph’s/Candler,” said Paul P. Hinchey, President & CEO. “He has tremendous business experience, tremendous community involvement and a whole lot of wisdom and common sense. He will, as Chairman, guide the health system to an even stronger position for our patients.”
James has served as President of Carver State Bank since 1971 and previously served as a member of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation. In 1973, he revived the Savannah Tribune, one of the oldest black-owned newspapers in the nation, which is now owned by his wife, Shirley James.
He has or currently serves on the boards of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of the Coastal Empire and Step Up Savannah, Inc.
He is a life member of the NAACP and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and a member of the 100 Black Men of Savannah, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and The Frogs Club, Inc. of Savannah.
James earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a Master in Business Administration degree from Harvard University.
He and wife Shirley are members of St. Philip AME Church, where James is a member of the Trustee Board. They have one adult son, two adult daughters and six grandchildren.
