April 18, 2022 - Samantha Bossak has joined Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, as a Family Nurse Practitioner.
“We’re excited that Sam has joined our team as we continue to provide trusted, quality health care,” Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said. “She will provide medical care to patients of all ages at our Express Care Clinic, including diagnosis, treatment, consultation, and collaboration with other healthcare partners and our patients will greatly benefit from her extensive experience.” Bossak’s previous experience includes serving as the Clinical Director at Avaenna Healthcare and as a Registered Nurse in the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah.
Bossak earned her MSN/FNP degree with high honors from South University and BSN degree with honors from Georgia Southern University. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and a member of the APRN Council of Coastal Georgia.
For more information about Coastal Care Partners visit https://www.coastalcarepartners.com.
