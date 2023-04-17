April 17, 2023 - Sen. Ben Watson (R – Savannah) was appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones to serve on the Senate Study Committee on Certificate of Need (CON) Reform.
“As a primary care physician for the past 35 years, I have seen firsthand the adverse effects CON can have on healthcare costs and access through reduced competition,” said Sen. Watson. “The Senate body has seen the growing need for CON reform and it is clear that there is much work to do to address how these laws are preventing rural Georgians from receiving care. Our goal is to help Georgia citizens get the healthcare they deserve, all while ensuring that there is healthy competition in the healthcare field. Through the study committee, my colleagues and I will be able to get the full picture from experts and witnesses across the state. I want to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones for appointing me to this study committee and I am eager to get to work.”
