September 13, 2023 - An updated COVID vaccine has been authorized by the FDA and approved by the CDC, and will soon be available for everyone aged 6 months and older. The updated vaccine includes protection against COVID variants that are currently circulating.
Because the newly authorized vaccine formula replaces the previous COVID vaccine, they are no longer able to give bivalent COVID vaccines. The Coastal Health District is actively working to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine, but they do not yet have doses available.
