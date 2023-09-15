September 15, 2023 - The Chatham County Health Department is hosting a Bilingual Community Baby Shower on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for pregnant moms and caregivers of children up to age 1. The event will be held at the health department’s midtown clinic at 1602 Drayton Street in Savannah from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with giveaways and information about community resources for parents and babies. Overflow parking is available in the health department parking lot across Drayton Street.

All information will be shared in English and Spanish, and Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available. “We want to be a resource for our whole community, and that includes our Spanish-speaking neighbors,” said Katee MacCauley, Public Health Educator at the Chatham County Health Department. “Parents and children can find a lot of support in Chatham County if they know what’s available, and this baby shower is our way of spreading the word.”

