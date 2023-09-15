September 15, 2023 - The Chatham County Health Department is hosting a Bilingual Community Baby Shower on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, for pregnant moms and caregivers of children up to age 1. The event will be held at the health department’s midtown clinic at 1602 Drayton Street in Savannah from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with giveaways and information about community resources for parents and babies. Overflow parking is available in the health department parking lot across Drayton Street.
All information will be shared in English and Spanish, and Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available. “We want to be a resource for our whole community, and that includes our Spanish-speaking neighbors,” said Katee MacCauley, Public Health Educator at the Chatham County Health Department. “Parents and children can find a lot of support in Chatham County if they know what’s available, and this baby shower is our way of spreading the word.”
A similar event was held in June and attracted more than 150 attendees. At the community baby shower, parents and caregivers can get information on safe infant sleep practices, breastfeeding support, nutrition programs, and more. Diapers and other infant items will be given away along with raffle prizes and light refreshments. Parents can also sign up for safe infant sleep classes where they’ll receive a free pack-n-play for attending.
The event is being sponsored by the Chatham County Health Department, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, Migrant Equity Southeast, Healthy Savannah, Savannah-Chatham Public Schools, and Mary’s Place. No RSVP is required.
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Chatham Organizará una Lluvia de Regalos para Bebé el 29 de Septiembre en la Clínica Midtown
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Chatham organizará una lluvia de regalos para bebé el viernes 29 de septiembre de 2023 para madres embarazadas y cuidadores de niños de hasta 1 año. El evento se llevará a cabo en la clínica Midtown del departamento de salud, dirección: 1602 Drayton Street en Savannah. El evento ocurrirá de 10 a 12 h. con obsequios e información sobre recursos comunitarios para madres y padres y bebés. El estacionamiento adicional está disponible en el estacionamiento del departamento de salud al otro lado de Drayton Street.
Toda la información se compartirá en inglés y español, y habrá intérpretes de habla hispana disponibles. “Queremos ser un recurso para toda nuestra comunidad, y eso incluye a nuestros vecinos de habla hispana,” dijo Katee MacCauley, Educadora de Salud Pública del Departamento de Salud del Condado de Chatham. “Las familias pueden encontrar mucho apoyo en el condado de Chatham si conocen los servicios disponibles, y este evento es nuestra forma de correr la voz”.
En junio se celebró un evento similar que atrajo a más de 150 asistentes. En la lluvia de regalos, se regalarán pañales y otros artículos infantiles junto con premios de rifa y refrigerios. Los padres también pueden inscribirse en clases de sueño seguro para bebés, donde recibirán una cuna portátil gratuita por asistir. Además, las familias pueden obtener información sobre prácticas seguras para el sueño infantil, apoyo a la lactancia materna, programas de nutrición y más.
El evento está patrocinado por el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Chatham, el Programa de Mujeres, Bebés y Niños (WIC), Migrant Equity Southeast, Healthy Savannah, las Escuelas Públicas de Savannah-Chatham y Mary’s Place. No es necesario confirmar su asistencia.
