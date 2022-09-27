September 27, 2022 - Rain and wind from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact portions of the Coastal Health District later in the week, beginning in the southernmost part of the district. As a result, the following adjustments have been made to operational schedules:
- The Camden County Health Department is suspending operations Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30.
- Health Departments in all other counties of the Coastal Health District – Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh – will suspend operations on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
- All District offices will also close Thursday and Friday.
