September 27, 2021 - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a group of Savannah high school students has been named to CURE Childhood Cancer’s CURE Crew Teen Council to help build awareness and raise funds for the cause.
The CURE Crew met recently at the offices of Thomas & Hutton in Savannah to kick off their year of activities and to show their support for “Fighting today for their tomorrows,” CURE’s September campaign to highlight the fight against childhood cancer.
The purpose of CURE Crew is to offer high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to support CURE Childhood Cancer through fundraising and advocacy. Students benefit by earning community service hours and by engaging in fundraising and service opportunities that will provide them with meaningful life skills and compassion for an underserved population. At the same time, CURE benefits by having students in the community sharing CURE’s mission and vision.
The 2021 CURE Crew includes:
- Kalin Bostic, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- Banks Bradley, Savannah Country Day School, 11th grade
- Christian Brown, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 11th grade
- Clara Coppock, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- Annalin Crawford, Richmond Hill High School, 12th grade
- Gracie Daters, Savannah Country Day School, 11th grade
- Thomas Davidson, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- Colin Dragon, Richmond Hill High School, 11th grade
- Madeline Drew, Saint Vincent’s Academy, 12th grade
- Kinsey English, Savannah Arts Academy, 12th grade
- Katherine Ezelle, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Mya Felser, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Cecilia Frey, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- John Thomas Gard, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 11th grade
- Cade Garola, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Claire Hayes, Saint Vincent's Academy, 11th grade
- Landyn Hildebrandt, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- Layla Hill, Effingham County High School, 11th grade
- Haley Hiltzheimer, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Grace Mahfet, Saint Vincent’s Academy, 11th grade
- Rylee Mills, Effingham County High School, 11th grade
- Grace Nilson, Saint Andrew's, 12th grade
- Chloe Paulick, Saint Vincent’s Academy, 12th grade
- Zachary Pinyan, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 11th grade
- Anslee Poppell, Savannah Country Day School, 11th grade
- Jaslyn Price, Richmond Hill High School, 12th grade
- Reese Ritchie, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Cheyenne Ryan, South Effingham High School, 12th grade
- Nicole Sakuma, Savannah Arts Academy, 12th grade
- Colson Slaughter, Richmond Hill High School, 12th grade
- Harden Smallwood, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Matthew Smith, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- William Smith, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, 12th grade
- Joseph Stoever, Benedictine Military School, 11th grade
- Kinsey Stone, Effingham County High School, 11th grade
- Charlton Strong, Savannah Country Day School, 12th grade
- Bryce Thomas, Benedictine Military School, 11th grade
- Gianni Valoze, Benedictine Military School, 11th grade
- Andrew Wadley, Effingham County High School STEM, 11th grade
- Jordan Washington, Richmond Hill High School, 11th grade
- Olivia Wells, Savannah Country Day School, 11th grade
