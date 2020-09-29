September 29, 2020 - From getting blood work to a sick visit, it’s not always easy to get to the doctor, which is one reason why the same company that brought you Coastal Care Partners has launched My Nurse Now. “With My Nurse Now, we’re bringing back the old-fashioned house call with a high-tech twist,” Amy Pierce, co-founder of My Nurse Now said.
My Nurse Now offers modern, mobile health care. According to Pierce, while serving their aging patients through Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, they saw a need for doctor visits at home.
“Whether it’s busy schedules or mobility issues, we know that it’s not always easy to go to the doctor. My Nurse Now brings the doctor and experienced nurses to you,” Pierce explained.
Dr. Sanjay Iyer has joined My Nurse Now as Chief Medical Officer. “Dr. Iyer brings a level of dedication and enthusiasm to medicine that is second to none,” Pierce said. “A long-time Savannah physician affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, he specializes in Emergency Medicine.”
Dr. Iyer graduated from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his residency at Carolinas Medical Center. Dr. Iyer has published several medical journal articles, including “The Effects of Emergency Department Crowding on Patient Satisfaction for Admitted Patients.”
For more information, visit mynursenow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.