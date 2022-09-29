September 29, 2022 - For the safety of patients and staff, ALL SouthCoast Health offices will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30, because of Hurricane Ian. They plan to re-open with our Urgent Care services on Saturday, Oct. 1 under the assumption that they are able to do so.
If you have a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to the local hospital emergency room. If you have a non-urgent concern that requires attention, SouthCoast Health’s answering service will be available to provide assistance.
