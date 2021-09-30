September 30, 2021 - Health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will begin offering the flu vaccine on Monday, Oct. 4.
Some counties will also hold drive-through vaccination clinics:
McIntosh County
Friday, Oct. 15
8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
McIntosh County Health Department, Hwy. 57, Townsend
Camden County
Saturday, Nov. 6
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Camden County Resiliency Operations Center (formerly Georgia Power), 135 Gross Road, Kingsland
Glynn County
Monday, Nov. 8
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
Long County
Monday, Nov. 8
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age. Vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma and diabetes. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.
Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. Preventive measures like washing your hands and wearing a mask can also help prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19.
“Flu season is always unpredictable, but maybe even more so this year,” said District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis. “We had little to no flu season at all in 2020, likely because of all the precautions we were taking to prevent COVID. That means we don’t really know what an active flu season combined with widely circulating COVID-19 will look like, but it has the potential to be very, very serious. Please get vaccinated against COVID and flu.”
To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, please visit gachd.org/flu.
For more information on seasonal flu and COVID-19, including similarities and differences, please visit the CDC’s website.
