September 30, 2020 - Howard Family Dental has launched a new dental savings program. Called the Smiles360 Dental Savings Club, the aim of the program is to provide an affordable way for patients without dental insurance to access quality care. Smiles360 is available at all Howard Family Dental practices across Coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
The Smiles360 Dental Savings Club arrives at a time when more patients may be without dental insurance benefits as a result of COVID-19. A Smiles360 membership provides routine services at no additional cost. This includes cleanings, exams and fluoride treatments, as well as any necessary x-rays and one emergency visit each year. In addition, discounts are available on a variety of services, with 50% off periodontal treatment and 25% off all other treatments, such as fillings, crowns, extractions and dentures. Members also get 10% off comprehensive orthodontic treatment. Benefits are available as soon as the patient signs up.
Smiles360 memberships are available as single, dual and family plans. Annual membership fees start at $269 for individuals, $479 for a dual, and $825 for a family of up to four. Additional members can be added for an extra $125 each. Howard Family Dental was able to keep its administrative costs relatively low by integrating Smiles360 into its existing systems. “We wanted to keep memberships affordable for the public while covering the costs of what is included in the plan,” explained Dr. Garry Meeks, Regional President of Howard Family Dental.
Those interested in signing up can do so through the website, at www.Smiles360Dental.com, by phone at 888-380-0399, or in person at any Howard Family Dental location. Those who prefer to send their registration in the mail can do so by downloading a printable form from the Smiles360 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.