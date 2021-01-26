January 26, 2021 - Continuing its commitment to be the region’s first choice for on-demand healthcare, ExperCARE announced that Spencer Gambrell has been hired as their Vice President of Operations.
Gambrell is a dedicated healthcare leader with over 12 years’ experience in the urgent care field, assisting with opening over one hundred urgent care clinics in the southeastern United States. Gambrell has a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama, and a B.A. in Leadership and Human Relations from Trevecca Nazarene University.
ExperCARE opened its first urgent care clinic in Richmond Hill almost 12 years ago and has been recognized as Savannah Magazine’s Best of Savannah year after year for its customer-focused, affordable access to high-quality healthcare.
“We look forward to having Spencer Gambrell’s leadership join our growing team,” said Founder and CEO Catherine Grant. “ExperCARE is committed to delivering the highest quality, personalized medical care at all of our locations and we are thrilled to have Gambrell’s experience in opening other urgent care facilities as we continue to expand our services and locations.
ExperCARE is locally owned and operated with three convenient locations. The Richmond Hill office opened in 2009, followed by their first Savannah location on Mall Boulevard in 2016 and the newest downtown location on Abercorn Street in 2020. ExperCARE offers a full range of urgent care services, including but not limited to illnesses, injuries, stitches/splinting as well as routine healthcare requests. ExperCARE offers occupational visits such as physicals, drug/alcohol testing, PFTs and audiometry, and a full range of laboratory testing, including all types of COVID-19 testing. ExperCARE’s award-winning healthcare team always has an experienced, board-certified provider on site, is equipped to handle all ages and is in-network with all major insurance carriers at each of their locations. Affordable cash rates are also available. Appointments are not necessary, but patients can book-ahead for more convenience on their website.
For more information, please go to www.ExperCAREhealth.com.
