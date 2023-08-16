August 16, 2023 - Businessmen and community leaders John Coleman and Sean Register have been named to the top two positions on the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees.
Coleman will become the new chairman and Register vice chairman. Coleman previously served as the vice chairman. He replaces outgoing Chairman Frank Brown.
The SJ/C Board of Trustees is made up of volunteers who guide the vision of the health system.
John Coleman was appointed to the SJ/C Board of Trustees on Sept. 1, 2017.
Coleman was born in Savannah and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School and Benedictine Military High School. He then attended Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia and graduated from Savannah State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
In 1992 he joined his father’s construction company, Bonitz of Georgia, where John serves as the company’s President/CEO.
Bonitz is a specialty subcontracting company with offices in Savannah and Atlanta. Bonitz specializes in commercial and institutional construction operating throughout the southeastern United States. His late father, Senator Tom Coleman, was on the St. Joseph’s Hospital Board from 1982 to 1993.
Coleman is married to the former Avis Blackmon, and they have five children.
He currently serves on the boards of the Savannah Economic Development Authority (past chairman), World Trade Center Savannah (vice chairman) and Boy Scouts of America (Coastal Empire Council).
Coleman is a member of the Savannah Rotary Club, the Savannah Executives Association and a former board member of the Associated General Contractors of America (Georgia Branch), Benedictine Military School and CASA.
Sean Register was appointed to the SJ/C Board of Trustees on Jan. 1, 2022.
Born in Savanah and a proud Georgia Tech Yellow, Sean Register is a long-time figure in the local business community and Richmond Hill.
He is currently the CEO and Managing Partner of Port Fuel Center in Port Wentworth. He has worked in the ocean shipping industry for decades transporting a vast array of goods to the Caribbean and Central America regions.
Register is a founding member of the Georgia-Cuba Trade Association. He also served as a board member of the Bryan County Industrial Development Authority, World Trade Center Savanah and Coastal Regional Commission of the State of Georgia.
He and wife Laura have two adult daughters.
