ST. JOSEPH'S_CANDLER Board of Trustees names Chairman, Vice Chairman.jpg

John Coleman and Sean Register.

August 16, 2023 - Businessmen and community leaders John Coleman and Sean Register have been named to the top two positions on the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees.

Coleman will become the new chairman and Register vice chairman. Coleman previously served as the vice chairman. He replaces outgoing Chairman Frank Brown. 

