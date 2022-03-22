March 22, 2022 - Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, has named Taylor Murdoch as its new Executive Director.
Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, said “Taylor is laser-focused on customer service and ensuring that our company continues to grow and provide the quality health care that our clients trust.” As Executive Director, Murdoch will oversee Coastal Care Partners’ day-to-day operations with an intense focus on home health care. In addition, he will implement strategic procedures to improve the quality of service.
Prior to joining the company, Murdoch was the Clubhouse Manager of Deer Creek at The Landings Club. His other management experience includes serving as the Clubhouse Manager of The Deck at The Landings Club. Murdoch earned his Associate Degree in Professional Golf Management at The Professional Golfer’s Career College.
For more information about Coastal Care Partners, visit coastalcarepartners.com.
