October 7, 2021 - The DeSoto recently hired Andrew Noye as General Manager of Food and Beverage. In this new role, he is responsible for leading all operations of the 1540 Room, as they are set to re-open this Fall, in addition he will oversee all spirited libations and crafted cocktails for the entire hotel.
Noye joins The DeSoto’s food and beverage team, with over twenty years of experience in the industry. Most recently, he served as the Brewery Manager for Blackberry Farm Brewery in Walland, TN. Prior to that, he was their assistant Dining Room Manager, became one of their Sommeliers on the floor and then created the role of Beverage Manager for the property before becoming one of the founding members of the Brewery Team. Due, in part, to his hard work, the Food and Beverage Team at Blackberry Farm won the James Beard Award for Best Service and for Best Wine Service.
A two time graduate from the Culinary Institute of America, in Hyde Park, New York, Noye has both an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts and a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts Management. In addition, he is a certified Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers.
Noye is married with four children, ranging from 22 years old to one year old.
