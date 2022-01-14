January 14, 2022 - Visit Savannah recently announced the addition of Angela Westerfield as the new Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Westerfield is an accomplished integrated marketing and sales professional with over 16 years of experience promoting major attractions and tourism. She has served in roles that include brand management, sales, promotions, and digital marketing.
"We are thrilled to welcome a seasoned marketing professional like Angela to the already outstanding Visit Savannah team," says Joseph Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah. "Her large-attraction experience and time interacting with other DMO's in Orlando and Kissimmee will undoubtedly be of great value in her new role with us. I think Angela will be a terrific addition to our team and to our efforts to market Savannah and Tybee Island."
Before accepting her Visit Savannah position, Westerfield was most recently with SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida. She has been involved in the marketing industry for many years, including IAAPA (Global Association for the Attractions Industry) on their global marketing committee and as a Visit Orlando marketing committee member.
"So much of innovative marketing is about leveraging real-time data to reach the right audience, but it's also about great storytelling," Westerfield says. "Something that excites me about our destination is the opportunity to drive intent to visit through the powerful stories of the culture, experiences, and people of both Savannah and Tybee Island. I'm thrilled to be joining the talented team that helps drive this exceptional destination."
Westerfield has an undergraduate degree in hospitality management from the University of Central Florida and is actively working on her master's degree in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University. She and her husband, Mike, will be relocating to Savannah this month.
