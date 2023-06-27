June 27, 2023 - Outside Brands has appointed Anne Kelley to the Outside Destinations Management (DMC) team as their new Business Development Manager.
Kelley comes to Outside DMC with more than 25 years of relational sales success in various sectors including media advertising, specialty food, apparel and travel. Most recently, she was an Account Executive with iHeartMedia in their Boston market selling radio, digital and podcast advertising and then went on to print sales as the Media Sales Manager for Maine and Maine Home & Design magazines. Kelley has also been a certified tennis official for 15+ years, mostly at the collegiate level and volunteers her time as a member of the Georgia USTA Officials committee. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Denison University with a major in French.
