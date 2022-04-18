April 18, 2022 - The Warehouse Bar and Grille, a popular dive bar on River Street known for cold beer, good food and live music, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“For three decades, our guests have been the driving force behind the success at The Warehouse and we want to thank them for their support and patronage over the years,” said co-owner Tim Strickland. “We want to continue to be their favorite choice on River Street for the “Coldest, Cheapest Beer in Town!” 

A Cheers and Beers to 30 Years celebration with live music featuring local favorites Hitman and Eric Culberson was held Thursday, April 7. Beer specials and a commemorative menu item, “The Dirty Thirty”, was available to pay tribute to the milestone year. 

A part of the River Street Restaurant Group owned by siblings Jennifer and Tim Strickland, The Warehouse Bar and Grille is located at 18 E River Street.
 
“What started around St. Patrick’s Day in 1992 as an idea for a fun place for people to drink cheap beer has turned in to a great hangout for locals and tourists alike who want a fun atmosphere with cold beer and good food,” said Jennifer.  “As college students at UGA in the late 80s, we had enjoyed going to bars in Key West, New Orleans, and of course, Athens, and felt like Savannah needed the same type of “cold, cheap beer” environment.” 

