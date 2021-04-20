April 20, 2021 - April’s Martinis at the Mansion networking social, hosted by the Mansion on Forsyth Park in partnership with iHeartRadio Savannah and Good Cause Marketing, took place on Thursday, April 15 from 5:30–7 p.m. in Casimir’s Lounge at 700 Drayton Restaurant. This month’s event benefited the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, and the event raised $2,000 for the local nonprofit.
In addition to Savannah’s best networking, guests enjoyed delicious martini specials, a raffle, live music by Danielle Hicks, a pop-up candle shop with Bluffton Candles and a live painting session with artist José Ray. Bluffton Candles donated a portion of all sales from the evening to the local Rape Crisis Center, and Ray auctioned the painting he created that evening and donated 100% the proceeds to the nonprofit.
The next Martinis at the Mansion event will be held on Thursday, May 20 from 5:30–7 p.m. and will benefit Greenbriar Children’s Center.
