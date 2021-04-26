April 26, 2021 - In celebration of National Volunteer Week, Dunkin’ of Georgia and their Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees, recently donated a $1,000 grant to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc. along with a well-deserved Dunkin’ donation of coffee and donuts.
This local Savannah food bank is just one of the 100 organizations to receive a hunger relief grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. This donation stems from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $100,000 gift to Feeding America to celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 18-24).
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which brings the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, gave more than $5 million to child health and hunger organizations in 2020.
For more information, visit www.bringjoy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.