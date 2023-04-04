April 4, 2023 - Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands, continues its nationwide expansion with the grand opening of its first hotel in Georgia: the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District. The brand's newest downtown addition will provide travelers with the upscale amenities, according to the company.
Representatives from the City of Savannah, Choice Hotels International, HOS Management and Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision came together last week to celebrate the official grand opening of Cambria Hotels' first Georgia property.
To commemorate the grand opening of Georgia's first hotel, which officially opened its doors in December, the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District welcomed community members and distinguished guests to a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a Savannah-inspired reception and property tours featuring the hotel's full-service bar and restaurant, contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Speakers at the event included Janis Cannon, senior vice president, Upscale brands, Choice Hotels, Savannah city officials, and Lois Model, Executive Director at Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision, who each expressed their enthusiasm about the brand's debut in Georgia.
The new six story, 101-room Cambria hotel is within walking distance to the Savannah Civic Center, the SCAD Museum and Forsyth Park, and is a short drive to several top area employers, including Georgia Ports Authority – one of the busiest container gateways in the nation – Gulfstream, Hunter Army Airfield, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System's North American headquarters.
The hotel features spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, nsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options, multi-function meeting and event spaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
There are currently over 65 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline. Cambria guests visiting any of these locations and more are able to gain enhanced rewards and benefits through the Choice co-branded, no fee credit card program.
