April 4, 2023 - Cambria Hotels, part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands, continues its nationwide expansion with the grand opening of its first hotel in Georgia: the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District. The brand's newest downtown addition will provide travelers with the upscale amenities, according to the company.

Representatives from the City of Savannah, Choice Hotels International, HOS Management and Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision came together last week to celebrate the official grand opening of Cambria Hotels' first Georgia property.

