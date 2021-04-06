April 6, 2021 - In its ongoing commitment to the Sea Pines community and to further support conservation efforts of the Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation, The Sea Pines Resort will allocate $2 per guest room per night to the Foundation.
This donation includes guest stays in both The Inn & Club at Harbour Town and Sea Pines Resort vacation rentals. In addition, the Harbour Town Bakery has implemented a voluntary $1 per order to support the work of the Foundation. These new contributions are expected to raise more than $100,000 annually for the Foundation.
“Our natural surroundings and the wonderful ecosystem of our island are a big part of the attraction and experience of visiting The Sea Pines Resort,” said Steve Birdwell, President. “These contributions will lend support to this 605-acre sanctuary that was established by Sea Pines founder Charles Fraser to serve as habitat for wildlife and areas for outdoor exploration and recreation.”
The Sea Pines Forest Preserve is the largest tract of undeveloped land on Hilton Head Island and designated by the National Audubon Society as an important bird area. These guest contributions, in addition to other annual donations made by The Sea Pines Resort, will help ensure that the preserve is enjoyed by generations of guests to come and will support wildflower planting, fish stocking, trail, boardwalk and dock maintenance, healthy ecosystem management and future improvements.
“The Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation is thrilled to learn of the contribution program being established by The Sea Pines Resort to support this natural treasure,” said Larry Movshin, Chair, Board of Trustees, Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation. “Funds received will go toward wildlife habitat conservation, maintaining and improving outdoor recreation areas. We extend a special thank you to The Sea Pines Resort for their continued support.”
The Sea Pines Resort and the 501(c)(3) non-profit Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation own and maintain the property, which features walking trails, wetland boardwalks, picnic areas, observation decks, fishing lakes and a 4,000-year-old Indian shell ring listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Guided tours and activities are offered in the preserve, including boat tours, walking and wagon tours, and trail rides.
For more information about The Sea Pines Resort, visit www.seapines.com.
