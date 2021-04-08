April 8, 2021 - Savannah’s Ghost Coast Distillery was awarded a Gold medal, 93 points for its Ghost Coast Burl Gin by the Beverage Testing Institute. The judging panel described Burl as “complex, fruity, and spicy.”
The unique spirit is no stranger to Georgians, and Burl Gin is one of the most popular spirits Ghost Coast has created.
“It’s amazing how many non-gin drinkers end up loving gin after trying Burl,” said Cory Reuter, Ghost Coast Bar Manager, “it’s one of our team’s favorite spirits because of its versatility. We can use it for infusions, timeless classics, fruit-forward creations, or a simple gin & tonic and the Burl shines through without overpowering,” she added.
Burl Icle Ivanhoe Ives was as American as one could be (and our favorite snowman), and Ghost Coast named this American-style gin in his honor. Lighter than traditional London Dry gins, the juniper takes a backseat to other flavors. The Burl Gin’s notes of citrus and lavender mingle nicely with the light juniper. The craft gin is light, floral, and refreshing, yet it is bold enough to shine through in any flavorful cocktail or creation.
Ghost Coast Distillery first opened its doors in 2017 and has since made over 20 different award-winning spirits. Their recently renovated Cocktail Room is ranked second in Yelp’s “top things to do in Savannah” and offers cocktail flights, a retail store, free live music, and lively events located in downtown Savannah on Indian Street, it’s the perfect stop for locals and tourists to experience the Spirits of Savannah. To learn more about Ghost Coast Distillery, visit ghostcoastdistillery.com.
