April 8, 2022 - The DeSoto recently announced the launch of their custom scent collection. Delighted to help make your home smell just like your favorite Savannah hotel and restaurants, The DeSoto is releasing five different scents within their collection. The scents will be sold on property as individual 12 oz candles and will include:
The DeSoto’s Signature Scent
1540 Room’s White Tea & Ginger
Buffalo Bayou’s Hazelnut Java
Edgar’s Proof and Provision Bourbon Butterscotch
Sotherly Hotels Signature Scent
The idea stemmed from a longtime hotel employee’s passion for candle making. Akilah Jacobs, The DeSoto’s front desk supervisor, knew that the smell at The DeSoto is evocative of your visit to Savannah.
“Who doesn’t want to bring the best scents of Savannah home with you,” says Akilah Jacobs. From there, her idea took off and she thoughtfully crafted 5 scented candles unique to The DeSoto, 1540 Room, Edgar’s Proof and Provision, Buffalo Bayou and The Sotherly Properties. “I’m honored to share my passion with our visitors and excited to spread the aromas of The DeSoto to the space of your choice back home. Whenever our guests begin to miss it here, they can travel back to it via our candles.”
Discover this array of fragrances inspired by The DeSoto and crafted by an employee who embraces these scents everyday by visiting the hotel lobby at 15 East Liberty Street in Savannah.
