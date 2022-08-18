August 18, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Patriot Day celebration Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pooler Recreation Complex. Admission is free for this family-friendly community event, which will feature live entertainment, a marketplace, food trucks, a first responder showcase and a fireworks finale.
“We invite the public to our popular Patriot Day event, honoring first responders, veterans and active military,” said Courtney Rawlins, executive director, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “Bringing the community together for this observance embodies the Pooler Chamber’s mission, and we are proud to honor and remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.”
