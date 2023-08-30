August 30, 2023 - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in cities across Georgia, including Savannah, Brunswick, Hinesville and Statesboro.
This precautionary measure comes as Hurricane Idalia is bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds across southeast Georgia.
Operations will be suspended from Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in the following areas:
Savannah
Brunswick
Hinesville
Statesboro
Kingsland
Thomasville
Fort Stewart
Darien
Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m., depending on weather and conditions on the ground. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.
“Hurricane Idalia is creating extremely hazardous and in some cases life-threatening conditions as it impacts Georgia,” said DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg.
“To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in these more vulnerable areas.”
“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”
DoorDash will continue to closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials, and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves.
