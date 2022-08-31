August 31, 2022 - New Realm Distilling has announced the launch of its Strawberry Gin, a limited quantity small batch release featuring gin distilled with local farm-fresh strawberries and Wildflower honey. New Realm has been distilling a variety of spirits in Savannah since opening that location in 2021. The company began its distilling operations in Atlanta in 2019.
Aug. 31 - New Realm Distilling Releases First Limited Quantity Small Batch Spirit
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“I am pumped to be releasing this small batch into the market both in Savannah and in Atlanta,” said Kevin Ford, Head Distiller for New Realm. “This is a great first pick in a series of small batch spirits and really offers the palate a mouthful of delicious, ripe Georgia strawberries. Gin enthusiasts both new and old will find this a very refreshing spirit whether they enjoy it on the rocks or in a cocktail.”
