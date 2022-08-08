August 8, 2022 - Visit Savannah announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new Visitor Information Center located at City Market on Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.
Visit Savannah has Visitor Information Centers (VICs) in several different locations around the city: on River Street, Tybee Island, I-95 Welcome Center, and the main one at the corner of MLK blvd and Louisville Rd. The City Market location will be the city’s fifth Visitor Information Center.
As many destination marketing organizations around the country are closing or scaling back on Visitor Centers, Visit Savannah is adding more, encouraged by the increased visitation each year.
“We are pleased to now be able to provide visitor information to the tens of thousands of visitors to the City Market area each year,” said Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli. “We are always looking for more ways to ensure that the growing number of visitors to our community have the best possible visitor experience.”
This new VIC is also a conscious effort to provide more exposure to local businesses that work and advertise with Visit Savannah on their website, VisitSavannahTV, and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Corey Jones, Visit Savannah Chairman, noted that “the addition of a fifth Visitor Information Center provides more promotional opportunities to the hundreds of small businesses that are Savannah Chamber members. Our research tells us that visitors to Savannah and Chatham County want to support local businesses, and with this new location, we will help drive more traffic to them.”
