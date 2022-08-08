August 8, 2022 - Visit Savannah announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new Visitor Information Center located at City Market on Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m.  

Visit Savannah has Visitor Information Centers (VICs) in several different locations around the city: on River Street, Tybee Island, I-95 Welcome Center, and the main one at the corner of MLK blvd and Louisville Rd. The City Market location will be the city’s fifth Visitor Information Center.

