September 1, 2022 - New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company recently announced that Bradley Summers has been promoted to General Manager of New Realm’s Savannah location.
Originally from Atlanta, GA, Summers began his career with New Realm in his hometown working as the Atlanta location's Taproom Manager. As Taproom Manager, Summers credits his ability to stay organized under pressure as the key to managing such a high-volume environment. He has always thrived in the hospitality industry due to his natural talent for connecting with people from all walks of life. Throughout the years, he has learned that leading by example, thoughtful listening and hands-on work often creates the most success when managing a team. Unsurprisingly, Summers has continued to climb the corporate ladder and feels thankful to have found a company willing to invest in their employees.
