September 28, 2021 - The DeSoto recently added Charlene Edwards to their team as Director of Catering. In this role, she will grow valued partnerships with guests, the community and vendors; secure and detail special events, corporate catering and weddings; and coordinate the event process for all guests so that their experience is first class from start to finish.
Edwards has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most of that time was spent at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. During her career with Turning Stone, she served in many different roles, from Executive Accounts Manager and Systems Administrator where she designed and executed VIP events, to Restaurant Supervisor, Convention Services Manager and Sales Operations Manager. Edwards received her Associates degree in Food Service/Restaurant Management from State University of New York at Morrisville. She’s originally from West Edmeston, New York, where her family has a dairy farm that has been in the family for over 250 years.
