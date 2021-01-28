January 28, 2021 - Cody Carter, the head golf professional at The Club at Savannah Quarters in Pooler, Georgia, has been named to Golf Digest’s list of “Best Young Teachers in America.” Golf Digest’s biennial list of Best Young Teachers (under the age of 40) is included in the January 2021 issue and features 177 award-winning instructors from across the nation. The 2021-2022 list was determined by the publication’s editors with applications submitted by instructors.
Carter, a former United States Marine, has been the head professional at The Club at Savannah Quarters since July 2018. After playing college golf at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Carter joined the United States Marine Corps serving one year before being medically retired. In 2015, Carter earned his PGA of America Class “A” membership status and became director of instruction at The Legends Golf Course at the Marine Corp. Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. With a passion for the game and desire to help people, Carter has devoted his time to learn and understand the golf swing. His patient demeanor coupled with his attention to detail and desire to help every student improve ensures a high level of instruction. In 2019, Carter was presented with the Georgia PGA East Chapter “PGA Teacher of the Year” award. He is currently a member of the Operation 36 network, where he is recognized as a Top 50 Coach.
The Club at Savannah Quarters, a Troon Privé-managed club located within the beautiful Savannah Quarters master-planned community, features a private 18-hole Greg Norman Signature course. The quintessential southern golf course, it is playable year-round and was voted “Best Golf in Savannah” by Savannah Magazine.
For more information on The Club at Savannah Quarters, visit savannahquarters.com/the-club or call 912-450-2288.
