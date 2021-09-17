September 17, 2021 - 1540 Room, located on the first floor of The DeSoto, has announced the hiring of Collin Clemons as Chef de Cuisine. In this role, he will bring his culinary expertise to the table to create Lowcountry sourced and seasonally inspired cuisine.
With over 16 years of experience, Collin got his start by apprenticing under Chef David Wolf through the American Culinary Federation, learning old world technique in a modern atmosphere. He spent the last decade plying his trade and honing his skills by working with countless chefs across Louisiana, Texas, and Minnesota before landing home in Savannah, Georgia.
Driven by a passion for connecting with people through food, and a thirst for knowledge, he is excited to bring his experience and technique to the cuisine in the 1540 Room.
For more information, visit: https://1540savannah.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.