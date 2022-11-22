November 22, 2022 - Local Business Leader and CEO of Official Guides of Savannah, DeAnne Mitchell, recently presided over Visitor International’s annual conference, which took place in the French town of Nice.
As President of Visitor International and representing the Southeast USA, Mitchell led this important annual meeting which gives members the opportunity to discuss trends within the visitor information sector. They are guided by a common code of standards and ethics and the goal of the Association is to highlight the importance of providing quality visitor information to visitors and to foster the delivery of professional services to clients with Integrity, Quality, and Results.
“It is an honor to be President of this prestigious international organization and thrilling to lead our recent conference and share best practices with professionals from all over the world” said OGS CEO DeAnne Mitchell. “The members of Visitor International share a common interest in the practices, procedures, opportunities and challenges unique to our 'visitor information' sector. After facing travel restrictions during the pandemic, it was a wonderful opportunity to share our experiences”.
Visitor International is a non-profit organization whose member companies around the world specialize in providing client information to visitors during their stay in a destination, to guide them to wonderful experiences. For more information about Visitor Official Guides of Savannah visit www.savguides.com and for information about Visitor International visit www.visitorinternational.com.
