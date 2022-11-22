November 22, 2022 - Local Business Leader and CEO of Official Guides of Savannah, DeAnne Mitchell, recently presided over Visitor International’s annual conference, which took place in the French town of Nice.

As President of Visitor International and representing the Southeast USA, Mitchell led this important annual meeting which gives members the opportunity to discuss trends within the visitor information sector. They are guided by a common code of standards and ethics and the goal of the Association is to highlight the importance of providing quality visitor information to visitors and to foster the delivery of professional services to clients with Integrity, Quality, and Results.

