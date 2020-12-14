December 14, 2020 - Buy Local Savannah and Savannah Master Calendar are partnering to hosting the inaugural Eat Local Savannah event — a restaurant gift card sales drive. With 2020 having been an extremely difficult year for many local restaurants, the two organizations have teamed up to help bring attention to — and hopefully drive extra business to — the incredible Savannah food scene.
“2020 has presented serious challenges for Savannah’s independent restaurants. These are businesses that give back to our community so generously through delicious food and drinks, friendly service and their commitment to causes that make our city a better place. We are excited to see Savannah locals step up and show their support and gratitude for these businesses during Eat Local,” said Courtney Rawlins, 2020–2021 President of Buy Local Savannah.
To encourage locals to visit a new or favorite restaurant during Eat Local, Buy Local and SMC are organizing a special contest. To enter, participants should purchase a gift card for one of the participating restaurants in person or online, then take a picture or selfie with your purchase and post it to the Eat Local Savannah Facebook event page. Buy Local and SMC will do a drawing on Monday, Dec. 21 for one lucky winner to win $200 worth of gift cards to a few of these fabulous local restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.