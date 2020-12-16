December 16, 2020 - The second annual Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Award, presented by FEVO, recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are excelling in the arena of employee relations and are setting a new standard for company leadership. The companies recognized as best employers in sports are producing a top-notch company culture, an authentic focus on diversity and inclusion and a strong work-life balance, as well as a genuine and employee-first handling of the COVID-19 impact. They are doing right by their employees even in the most uncertain of times.
The survey, completed by more than 1,600 people currently or formerly employed in the sports industry, asked participants to rate statements, and provide answers to open-ended questions. The anonymous responses took on topics of company culture, diversity, advancement opportunity, compensation, trust, and the likelihood to recommend their work environment. This year’s survey included a focus on COVID-19 response and handling as well as leadership during the time of crisis. Many of the top organizations recognized did not experience furloughs, layoffs, or reduced salaries in 2020 and a number engage a diverse c-suite including top female leaders in the sports industry. The 2020 companies averaged an unprecedented 9.62/10 rating for employees that would recommend their employer to a colleague.
The top 25 rated companies and organizations celebrated with this honor include:
- 4FRONT*
- Atlanta Hawks*
- Charlotte Hornets
- EdjSports, LLC
- Generator Studio
- GMR Marketing*
- Good Karma Brands
- Harris County - Houston Sports Authority
- LeagueApps
- Miami Dolphins*
- Minnesota Røkkr and Version1
- Nashville Predators*
- Navigate*
- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)
- Opendorse*
- Orlando City Soccer Club
- Peach Bowl, Inc.
- Prep Network
- Scout Sports & Entertainment*
- StellarAlgo*
- STN Digital
- The Savannah Bananas
- Tipico Sportsbook
- USA Triathlon
- WHOOP
*two-time winner
“We are honored to be part of an award that is employee-driven and provides a true insight into the company culture as well as creates a unique opportunity to showcase these organizations to potential talent,” said Adam White, CEO of Front Office Sports. “In such a hard-hit year for not only the sports industry but our country as a whole, this recognition speaks volumes to the companies and leadership that have gone above and beyond to limit the pain felt by their employees and communities.”
“FEVO is proud to present this award and recognize the stellar work being done in our industry to value our employees,” said Ari Daie, Founder and CEO of FEVO. “Employers have an important responsibility to their workforces now more than ever, and we're thankful for Front Office Sports and their mission to tell these stories.”
Patented AI technology, powered by Yrdstk, was used in open-ended questions to remove human bias, and provide true and authentic responses. Front Office Sports and its employees did not play any role in the process or selection of winners. More than ever employees are craving a positive work environment and seeking organizations that align with their personal values and the goal of this award is to ensure that organizations strive to do better year after year and foster a positive work environment for their employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.