December 20, 2021 - Oak View Group, operators and mangers of Enmarket Arena announced today its Golden Ticket promotion which gives residents of Savannah and beyond an opportunity to enter to win two tickets to every event that will be hosted at the new Enmarket Arena in 2022. The overall prize package will also include prizes from venue partners— Enmarket, 13 Secrets, Cutwater Spirits and Bud Light, The Alida Hotel and Savannah Ghost Pirates.
“As we prepare for our inaugural season, we are always trying to find ways to continue building excitement and awareness of Enmarket Arena and all of the incredible acts and artists that are coming to Savannah. We are thrilled to give fans the opportunity to win tickets to all of our events in 2022— we are here to provide memorable experiences and we think this contest will help us do that, “ said Oak View Group’s Monty Jones Jr., General Manager of Enmarket Arena.
Fans can enter to win the Golden Ticket contest through Jan. 9, 2022 at enmarketarena.com/goldenticket. The winner will be chosen and revealed on Jan. 10, 2022.
Fans who enter must be 21 years of age or older. There is no purchase necessary to enter. One entry per person will be accepted.
Visit enmarketarena.com/goldenticket for more information and a full list of prizes from partners.
