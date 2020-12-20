December 21, 2020 - The Mansion on Forsyth Park recently sponsored a virtual holiday wreath auction benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. The auction raised $1,060 and 100% of the auction proceeds were donated to the local nonprofit.
The auction took place online from Dec. 14–15 and featured 30 fresh, handmade holiday wreaths created by designer Atosha Barboza Bennett. The wreaths ranged in size from 16–22 inches in diameter and were all unique designs valued at $100 or more. The Mansion on Forsyth Park would like to thank everyone who purchased a wreath for their generous support of the local Ronald McDonald House.
“Our team was honored to partner with Atosha to help raise awareness and funds for the families served by Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire,” says Ricky Armstrong, Director of Sales and Catering, Mansion on Forsyth Park.
