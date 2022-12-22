December 22, 2022 - When the holiday season starts coming to a close, and your Christmas tree has served its festive purpose, give the tree a second life at the Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling event sponsored by Savannah/Hilton Head International. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, residents can dispose of their Christmas trees through Bring One for the Chipper by bringing them to the airport’s recycling lot on Aggett Drive.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation started the Bring One for the Chipper program in 1991 and since that time, Bring One for the Chipper has been Georgia’s annual holiday recycling tradition that works to keep Christmas trees out of landfills and off the sides of roads by repurposing them for eco-friendly projects. With hundreds of participating communities and thousands of volunteers, over 6 million Christmas trees have been recycled and used for playgrounds, city and county landscapes, and individual yards.
