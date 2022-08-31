August 31, 2022 - Following a two-year postponement due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) has announced Dr. Debra Franklin Cannon, Ph.D. as the recipient of the 2022 Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Cannon serves as the Director of the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality in the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University (GSU). Dr. Cannon will receive her award on Sept. 27, 2022, as part of the GRACE Awards at the Georgia Aquarium.

 

