February 14, 2023 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company, located at 5405 Waters Avenue will sponsor lunch for The Dive Savannah’s Veterans Day Center. The free lunch for all homeless and struggling veterans will be at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Christ Church Anglican located at 2020 Bull Street, Savannah Ga.
“After a year of hosting a Thursday event where we offer practical services like one way bus tickets back home, advocacy for in-patient rehab beds, liaison for mental health services, employment assistance, along with food, clothing and hygiene products to get people out of homelessness - we have expanded our services to be able to offer more focused care like home ownership, transportation assistance for veterans and acquiring DD-214’s and medical records,” said The Dive Savannah Founder, Kristy Crill.
“This also means that veterans can get assistance from not just us but from other veteran organizations like Team Savannah and Provisions for Patriots. The Dive Savannah and our community partners will assist with veteran benefits, claims and anything that will help get them off the streets or propel them forward. This day center means hope and a fellowship opportunity for not just homeless veterans but for any veteran in the community who just wants to come out and spend some time with others and have a nice lunch at no cost to them,” adds Crill.
The Dive Savannah Veteran exclusive day center is open every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm at Christ Church Anglican located at 2020 Bull Street.
“We have followed The Dive Savannah since Kristy Crill arrived in Savannah two years ago and have much admiration for a lady that has made such an impact on our homeless and veterans," said DONATOS Co-Owner Adam Kurena. "Taking care of someone who is so selfless in her time, ideas, food and efforts and providing meals for Kristy, her volunteers and our veterans is the least we can do.”
Part of DONATOS Mission and Promise is to be a good neighbor. In fact, DONATOS comes from the Latin word for, “to give a good thing.” That means giving back to the local community through a well-planned, strategic, focused initiative. “Working with local partners with the same vision helps create a stronger, supportive community,” added Kurena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.