February 14, 2023 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company, located at 5405 Waters Avenue will sponsor lunch for The Dive Savannah’s Veterans Day Center. The free lunch for all homeless and struggling veterans will be at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Christ Church Anglican located at 2020 Bull Street, Savannah Ga.

“After a year of hosting a Thursday event where we offer practical services like one way bus tickets back home, advocacy for in-patient rehab beds, liaison for mental health services, employment assistance, along with food, clothing and hygiene products to get people out of homelessness - we have expanded our services to be able to offer more focused care like home ownership, transportation assistance for veterans and acquiring DD-214’s and medical records,” said The Dive Savannah Founder, Kristy Crill.

