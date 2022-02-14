February 14, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host its first St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Pooler this year. The festival will be held at Tanger Outlets on March 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food trucks and marketplace vendors will be on site, in addition to a DJ and Irish music. Admission is free with seating available.
Shuttles provided by Kelly Tours will be running to and from Savannah for the parade and throughout the day. Busses will depart Tanger at 7 a.m. and run through midnight on March 17.
“We are excited to host this incredible festival for the residents and tourists,” said Pam Southard, Executive Director of the Chamber.
