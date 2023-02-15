February 15, 2023 - Luggage Drop, an innovative storage solution, has announced the opening of its latest location in Savannah, Georgia. The new location will provide travelers with a convenient and secure place to store their personal items while exploring the city, and will open on March 1, 2023 at 2 East Bryan Street Savannah, GA.
Luggage Drop revolutionizes the way people travel by offering affordable, short-term luggage storage options. With its state-of-the-art facilities, travelers can rest assured that their belongings are safe and secure. The company's new location in Savannah provides tourists and residents with a hassle-free way to enjoy the city without being weighed down by their bags.
"We're thrilled to be expanding to Savannah and providing a valuable service to travelers visiting this beautiful city," said Bobby Davenport, founder and CEO of Luggage Drop. "Savannah is a major travel destination and we're excited to offer a convenient and affordable solution for those who want to explore the city without the burden of carrying their personal items around."
Luggage Drop's Savannah location will be open seven days a week and will offer a variety of storage options to suit the needs of every traveler. The facility features high-tech security systems, climate control, and 24-hour surveillance to ensure the safety of all stored items.
"At Luggage Drop, we understand that travelers want peace of mind when it comes to their belongings," added Davenport. "Our new Savannah location will provide that peace of mind and allow travelers to fully enjoy their time in the city."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.