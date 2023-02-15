LD Press Release Image 2023.png

February 15, 2023 - Luggage Drop, an innovative storage solution, has announced the opening of its latest location in Savannah, Georgia. The new location will provide travelers with a convenient and secure place to store their personal items while exploring the city, and will open on March 1, 2023 at 2 East Bryan Street Savannah, GA.

Luggage Drop revolutionizes the way people travel by offering affordable, short-term luggage storage options. With its state-of-the-art facilities, travelers can rest assured that their belongings are safe and secure. The company's new location in Savannah provides tourists and residents with a hassle-free way to enjoy the city without being weighed down by their bags.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.