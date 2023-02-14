February 15, 2023 - Savannah Repertory Theater’s March 16 production of Once, a musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, will benefit Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking.
Tickets are $50 each and include VIP seating at the event, a pre-show beverage, and a special token that denotes attendees as a Tharros Place supporter. The performance will take place at Trustees Theater on Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m.
