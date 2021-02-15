February 15, 2021 - Savannah Tequila Co. is now open at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., offering authentic Mexican cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and Savannah’s most extensive selection of premium tequila and agave spirits in a lively, colorful cantina-style atmosphere overlooking the Savannah River. Savannah Tequila Co. is the first Mexican restaurant and bar to open at Plant Riverside District.
Located on the street level of Plant Riverside District’s Three Muses building at 300 W. River St., Savannah Tequila Co. features indoor and outdoor dining as well as bar seating. The restaurant will also have a convenient walk-up window serving food, beer, cocktails and other items to-go.
“Savannah Tequila Co. specializes in approachable, authentic Mexican cuisine and is the perfect complement to the successful restaurants already established at Plant Riverside District,” said Mark Castriota, Managing Director at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. “Everything at Savannah Tequila Co. is fresh, house-made and beautifully presented.”
From tortillas and salsas to marinades and sauces, all items on the menu are made entirely from scratch. Menu highlights include a selection of handcrafted tacos and enchiladas as well as Chicken Tinga Flautas served with Chihuahua cheese, lime cabbage, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and poblano crema as well as Carne Asada grilled steak served with guacamole, black beans and charred tomato salsa. Appetizers range from Queso Fundito cheese dip to Acapulco Shrimp Cocktail. Dessert specialties include Tres Leches, chocolate flan and churros.
“Everything we serve is high-quality and made using family recipes that are close to our hearts,” said Victor Terrones, Savannah Tequila Co.’s Chef de Cuisine, who originally hails from Mexico City and recently moved to Savannah, Ga. after serving as sous chef at a five-diamond dining establishment in Miami Beach, Fla. “We specialize in authentic Mexican food that you can eat every day.”
Savannah Tequila Co. also offers the region’s most extensive selection of premium tequilas, mezcals and agave spirits, with more than 100 varieties to explore. Curated flights featuring three one-ounce pours are served with grapefruit soda, hibiscus sugar, Himalayan pink salt, orange slices, lime slices and other creative garnishes.
The cantina has an on-staff Tequilier – an expert with knowledge comparable to a sommelier, but with a focus on tequila rather than wine – who can provide insight into the history, background and flavor profiles of various agave spirits and can answer customer questions.
“We’re trying to showcase the terroir of various highland and lowland tequilas as well as indigenous spirits,” said Tequilier Chelsea DeMark. “We’re proud to offer Savannah’s most extensive list of premium tequilas, mezcals and agave spirits.”
Savannah Tequila Co. also serves a wide range of handcrafted margaritas, sangrias and frozen cocktails as well as domestic and Mexican beers, wines and Jarritos fruit sodas.
Savannah Tequila Co. is open for lunch and dinner daily, with no reservations required. Restaurant hours are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. The bar is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
