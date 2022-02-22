February 22, 2022 - Official Guides of Savannah (OGS) submitted its member, Capital Bee Company’s brochure as an entry in The International Association of Visitor Information Providers 2021 Best Brochure Awards Competition, and the business won 1st Place Regional Winner in this prestigious annual contest.
Visitor International, The International Association of Visitor Information Providers, runs an annual ‘Best Brochure Awards’ competition to encourage the effective design of brochures for visitors, and to acknowledge and commend those that produce well-designed, quality visitor brochures.During 2021, from a possible field of175 brochures, representing the collective client base of the association’s membership, brochures were nominated for consideration for the awards. The selection criteria used to both short-list the best brochures, and to select the overall and regional winners, included the visual appeal of the brochure; its effectiveness in communicating to visitors; the brochure’s content, and the quality of the print materials used.
“Brochures influence visitors to enjoy great local experiences and play a vital role in tourism. This award recognizes that having a well-organized and beautifully designed brochure not only drives business but enhances the company’s brand as a whole,” said OGS CEO DeAnne Mitchell. “OGS is thoroughly impressed with the brochure from Capital Bee Company and thought they well-represented our region. We are very proud that they have been awarded this prestigious recognition.”
For more information about Official Guides of Savannah, please visit www.savguides.com.
“At Capital Bee Company, we are passionate about providing and educating individuals through an unforgettable experience, while indulging in nature’s sweetest gift of honey, and we use Official Guides of Savannah for their professional brochure distribution and display to reach more visitors. We know first impressions count, and that’s why we have strived for marketing materials that demonstrate our unique educational offerings and persuade the viewer to pay us a visit,” said Kristen Harkleroad, co-owner of Capital Bee Company. “We are so thankful to OGS for nominating us for this competition, and we are humbled to receive such an award that allows us to represent our region as a wonderful travel destination.”
For more information about the Capital Be Company, visit www.capitalbeeco.com.
