February 24, 2021 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA) recently announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, as well as, the full slate of officers and board members for 2021.
Joining the Board of Directors are:
- Bryan Cornelius, Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Historic District/Riverfront
- Clinton Edminster, Starlandia Art Supply
- Jon Mollohan, U.S. Foods
- Liz Overstreet, Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- Marcella Cotter, First Chatham Bank
- Ryan Sewell, Sterling Seacrest Partners
“We are very fortunate to have these remarkable individuals join our Board of Directors,” said Jackie Schott, Executive Director. “These six individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields and will be significant assets to the organization.”
The full slate of board members for 2021 is listed below.
Executive Committee:
- Chairman of the Board, Carey Ferrara, Gaslight Group
- Vice Chairman, Marianne Ganem-Poppell, Savannah Master Calendar
- Secretary, Dale Parker, J Parker, Ltd.
- Treasurer, Toby Browne, Comprehensive Business Partners, LLC
Board Members:
- Alfred McGuire, Savannah Chatham County Public School System
- Brian Huskey, Gaslight Group
- Bryan Cornelius, StayinSavannah.com/Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Historic District/Riverfront
- Chelsea Williams, Live Oak Restaurant Group
- Clinton Edminster, Starlandia Art Supply
- Joe Shearouse Jr., City of Savannah
- Jon Mollohan, U.S. Foods
- Liz Overstreet, Small Business Development Center (SBDC)
- Marcella Cotter, First Chatham Bank
- Mickey Minick, Kelly Tours
- Patrick Connell, Boyd & Jenerette, P.A.
- Ryan Sewell, Sterling Seacrest Partners
In addition, after a survey of the SDBA members, our board and executive director identified four main initiatives that the organization will focus its efforts on in 2021.
- Public Health + Safety
- Workforce Development
- Homelessness/Panhandling
- Creative Placemaking
While the organization will continue to be involved in any program or initiative that promotes a prosperous downtown business community, these four areas will serve as its primary focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.