February 3, 2022 - The Alida Hotel has been recognized with not one, but two wedding awards for 2022: The Knot's "Best of Weddings" and WeddingWire's "Couples' Choice."
Feb. 3 - The Alida Hotel wins two wedding accolades
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Earning The Knot’s “Best of Wedding” award, The Alida joins just three other suppliers in Savannah and the top 5% of vendors across the nation who have demonstrated some of the most trusted, dependable and quality service in the country. The WeddingWire “Couples' Choice” award is determined by the reviews from more than a million couples. With this, the hotel has been acknowledged alongside six Savannah vendors demonstrating excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism.
Visit thealidahotel.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Jan. 31 - Second Harvest announces new 2022 board members
- Jan. 31 - World Trade Center Savannah announces new Board of Directors members, highlights 2021 accomplishments
- Jan. 26 - New rail-served Industrial Development coming to Savannah area
- Jan. 31 - LSEGA announces 29 candidates for 2022 Class
- Jan. 27 - Enmarket Arena to open with Community Day on Feb. 5
- SPENCER HANCOCK LINDLEY joins Seabolt Real Estate
- Jan. 25 - The Savannah Navy League Council of the United States announces commissioning events for The USS Savannah, Littoral Combat Ship LC-28
- Feb. 1 - New Parker’s Kitchen opens on Hilton Head Island
- Jan. 27 - Chatham Area Transit names Faye DiMassimo executive director
- Feb. 2 - P.A.C.K. Savannah receives $34,000 in funds from Arby’s Foundation to support childhood hunger relief
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.