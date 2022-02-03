thealida_final_150_.jpg

February 3, 2022 - The Alida Hotel has been recognized with not one, but two wedding awards for 2022: The Knot's "Best of Weddings" and WeddingWire's "Couples' Choice."

Earning The Knot’s “Best of Wedding” award, The Alida joins just three other suppliers in Savannah and the top 5% of vendors across the nation who have demonstrated some of the most trusted, dependable and quality service in the country. The WeddingWire Couples' Choice” award is determined by the reviews from more than a million couples. With this, the hotel has been acknowledged alongside six Savannah vendors demonstrating excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism.
 
Visit thealidahotel.com for more information.

