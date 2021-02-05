February 5, 2021 - Savannah’s Ghost Coast Distillery was recently recognized as one of the 25 best distilleries in the United States by Yelp and Travel + Leisure. As the Hostess City’s first and only local spirits distillery since Prohibition, they are honored to represent the spirits of Savannah on a national level.
Coming in at #20 on the list, Ghost Coast was chosen based on a number of factors. Yelp identified businesses in the distillery category, then ranked those spots using the total volume and ratings of reviews. Click here to view the full list of top distilleries.
Ghost Coast Distillery first opened its doors in 2017 and has since made over 20 different award-winning spirits. For more information, visit ghostcoastdistillery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.