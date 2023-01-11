January 11, 2022 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company, located at 5405 Waters Avenue, recently announced new community partnerships with Savannah Police Department, League of Brawn, Blessings in a Bookbag, Agenda Latina, Savannah GAA, Alee Shriners, and Veterans Carriers.
“After an extremely successful 2022 partnering with Step One Automotive Group Local Heroes, public, Catholic and private schools, Habitat for Humanity, the Veterans Council of Chatham County, Wagoween with Renegade Paws Rescue and Meals for Medical to feed health care and emergency workers, we were approached by new non-profits and agencies asking for donations, support and partnerships”, said DONATOS Co-Owner Adam Kurena.
Part of DONATOS Mission and Promise is to be a good neighbor. In fact, DONATOS comes from the Latin word for, “to give a good thing.” That means giving back to the local community through a well-planned, strategic, focused initiative.
“Working with local partners with the same vision helps create a stronger, supportive community,” added Kurena.
Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963, this family owned pizza company expanded nationwide with a Savannah location opening in 2019 by franchise partners Adam Kurena, Bob Fischer and Cassandra Greene. With a core value of giving back to the community, Kurena and his team are dedicated to making a sustainable, positive impact through their three core pillars - housing, hunger and health. With a new location opening on Whitemarsh Island in mid 2023, Kurena and his team strive to leave a positive impact in the Lowcountry.
