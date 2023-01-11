thumbnail_IMG_4739 (1).jpg

January 11, 2022 - DONATOS Savannah, a locally owned pizza company, located at 5405 Waters Avenue, recently announced new community partnerships with Savannah Police Department, League of Brawn, Blessings in a Bookbag, Agenda Latina, Savannah GAA, Alee Shriners, and Veterans Carriers.

“After an extremely successful 2022 partnering with Step One Automotive Group Local Heroes, public, Catholic and private schools, Habitat for Humanity, the Veterans Council of Chatham County, Wagoween with Renegade Paws Rescue and Meals for Medical to feed health care and emergency workers, we were approached by new non-profits and agencies asking for donations, support and partnerships”, said DONATOS Co-Owner Adam Kurena.

